Have 4 Kids, Get ₹1 Lakh Reward: MP Brahmin Board Chief to Couples

Bhopal: Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, the president of the Parshuram Kalyan Board and a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh, has announced a Rs 1 lakh reward for young Brahmin couples who choose to have four children.

What Did Pandit Vishnu Rajoria Say?

Speaking at an event in Indore, Mr. Rajoria expressed concern over the growing number of "heretics," attributing it to the declining focus on family values. "My hopes are high for the younger generation, as we can't expect much from the older generations," he said.

He later said, "You are responsible for securing the future of this country. Many young couples settle down with just one child, which is problematic. I urge you to have at least four children."

He also announced that the Parshuram board would grant a reward of Rs 1 lakh to couples with four children. "Regardless of whether I remain the board president, the award will still be given," he added.

Mr. Rajoria acknowledged that young people often cite the high cost of education as a concern. "Do what you can to manage, but don't fall behind in having children," he urged. “If not, heretics will overtake this country.”

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Wants Every Indian Family To Have 3 Kids. Here's Why

Earlier in December, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged couples to have at least three children to ensure the survival of Indian society. His remarks faced strong criticism from major opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Left.

Speaking in Nagpur, Bhagwat referred to demographic science, cautioning that societies with a fertility rate below 2.1 are at risk of extinction, as this rate is essential for sustaining population levels over time.

"Population decline is a serious concern. According to modern demographic studies, when a community's fertility rate drops below 2.1, that society faces the threat of extinction," Bhagwat stated.

RSS chief emphasised that such societies "do not require external threats to collapse; they disintegrate on their own," referencing the decline of languages and communities due to low birth rates. He stressed that India’s population must not fall below this critical threshold.