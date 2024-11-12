Published 12:41 IST, November 12th 2024
Have Provided 5 Lakh Jobs, Will Create 5 Lakh More: Baba Ramdev at IES 2024
He said, "Patanjali has provided employment to about five lakh people and will soon create five lakh more job opportunities."
