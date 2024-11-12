sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Donald Trump | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Have Provided 5 Lakh Jobs, Will Create 5 Lakh More: Baba Ramdev at IES 2024

Published 12:41 IST, November 12th 2024

Have Provided 5 Lakh Jobs, Will Create 5 Lakh More: Baba Ramdev at IES 2024

He said, "Patanjali has provided employment to about five lakh people and will soon create five lakh more job opportunities."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
baba ramdev
baba ramdev | Image: R Bharat
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:27 IST, November 12th 2024

India Economic Summit