Have Told PM Modi These Two Reasons Behind Pahalgam Terror Attack, He Said Operation Sindoor Has Not Stopped: Shubham Dwivedi’s Wife

Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi's wife, Aishanya Dwivedi, made new revelations about her conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the death of her husband.

At Republic Media Network's Nationalist Collective Conclave 2.0, she said, "There were two reasons behind the attack. Firstly, it was carried out in an attempt to divide the country between Hindus and Muslims. The second reason is that Kashmir was tilting towards India, so, in order to reinstate terrorism in the valley, the attack was carried out. I also told PM Modi about these reasons when I met him."

Talking about the family's decision to go to Kashmir, she said, "Kashmir is very safe. So, we chose to go there. But to alter that perception, the attack was carried out," she said.

Aishanya also said that PM Modi told the family members of Shubham that Operation Sindoor has not stopped.

Recounting the horrors of the ill-fated day, she said, “When someone is shot right in front of your eyes, and that someone is your husband, his blood spilling onto you, no one can ever come out of that pain."

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman, was one of 26 men killed by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 after being unable to recite the Kalma.

Aishanya revealed how difficult it was for them to come down the Pahalgam valley after the attack as they were refused help.

"There were pony operators who refused to take the elderly from the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam to a safe place. We requested them with folded hands to help the people drenched in blood but they refused. There were two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel who said they won’t intervene in the matter. They just asked us to tell them where we wanted to be dropped."

"They didn't show empathy. They have been taught to behave in this manner," she added.

Talking about India refusing to enter into dialogue with Pakistan, she said, "Talks with Pakistan should not be resumed as the country is not worth talking to. If they can give state funerals to the terrorists, the entire country is a terrorist country."

“The way this nation has stood up after the Pahalgam attack, every heart has wept. This attack awakened the soul of India. Today, the country stands united and says with pride: 'We are Bharatiyas'," she further said.

Aishanya's bold revelations will surely give goosebumps to Indians whose blood boils with anger at the mention of the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.