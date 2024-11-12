Published 18:47 IST, November 12th 2024
'Hawai Chappal Sey Hawai Jahaj Is Modi's Mantra For Aviation Sector: Ram Mohan Naidu at IES
According to Ram Mohan Naidu, the key to India’s aviation growth is making air travel affordable for all segments of society.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
According to Ram Mohan Naidu, the key to India’s aviation growth is making air travel affordable for all segments of society. | Image: Republic Digital
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:21 IST, November 12th 2024