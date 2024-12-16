Maharashtra Governor, Sharad Pawar Condole Tabla Maestro’s Demise

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has expressed grief over the demise of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and said the country has lost one of its most beloved and cherished cultural icons.

Hussain, 73, died at a hospital in San Francisco due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his family said.

In his condolence message, the Governor called the musician a devoted disciple and son of the great Ustad Alla Rakha who elevated the “humble” tabla to global prominence.

“His extraordinary performance made him popular among classical purists and the broader audience, captivating all with his intense yet playful and engaging performances,” said the Governor.

Hussain had become a household name in Indian classical music, Radhakrishnan said.

As an accompanist, Hussain had the rare privilege of performing with three generations of musicians, leaving an indelible legacy. His loss has created an unparalleled void in the musical world, the Governor said.

“With his passing, India—especially Maharashtra—has lost one of its most beloved and cherished cultural icons. Ustad Zakir Hussain’s music will remain eternal, inspiring generations of musicians to innovate and aim for excellence. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and the countless admirers,” he added.