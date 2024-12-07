Nizamuddin Dargah Delegation Meets Delhi LG, Demands Action Against Illegal Bangladeshis In City

New Delhi: Amidst increasing atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, a delegation of clerics and residents of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah area, on Saturday, met with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, demanding a special drive to identify and repatriate illegal Bangladeshi people staying in the city. The Raj Niwas issued a statement following the LG's meeting with the delegation, saying that the delegation expressed deep concerns over the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In its statement, the Raj Niwas stated that the delegation expressed "deep concerns" over the alleged atrocities faced by Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

In a letter submitted to Saxena, the delegation said the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh and the current state of affairs in that country is worrying.

Demanding stringent action against Bangladeshi nationals illegally staying in Delhi, the delegation said they should not be provided rented accommodation or jobs in any establishment.

I*t also said that the Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should be directed to remove any encroachments on government land, footpaths, parks and other public places by such people. Any official documents like Aadhaar cards or voter ID cards, if issued to them, should be immediately cancelled, the letter read.*