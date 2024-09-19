Published 14:48 IST, September 19th 2024
HC Seeks Stand of Puja Khedkar on Perjury Claim by UPSC in Anticipatory Bail Case
The Delhi High Court sought the stand of Puja Khedkar on the UPSC's allegation that the former IAS probationer committed perjury by making a false statement
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Delhi High Court sought the stand of Puja Khedkar on the UPSC's allegation that the former IAS probationer committed perjury by making a false statement | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:48 IST, September 19th 2024