Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and member of legislative assembly HD Revanna was detained in Bengaluru on Saturday in the Karnataka Sex Scandal and kidnapping case. HD Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case of kidnapping of a woman. The female is allegedly a victim of Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex escapades.

As per a complaint filed by the woman’s 20-year-old son, the woman was taken away by HD Revanna's confidant Sathish Babanna, who allegedly kidnapped her on April 29. Babanna along with Revanna’s personal assistant Rajashekar held the woman captive at a farmhouse in Karnataka, said the police. The SIT rescued the woman on Saturday and she is under police protection.

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Mallikarjun Kharge react to HD Revanna arrest

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have reacted to the detention of HD Revanna today. "We don't want to interfere in this, as law will take its own course. He had applied for anticipatory bail in the kidnapping case, but it was rejected. I don't know about the kidnapped lady…I haven't spoken to the Police yet…," Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah told reporters today.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed the HD Revanna case, saying that he is "not aware of the arrest" and that "law will take its own course".

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI the ones who commit crimes need to be punished. "The SIT is taking the action that needs to be taken...they are doing the work as per the law. Those people who commit crimes, need to be punished…," he said.

Karnataka Law Minister KL Patil said that the "law has taken its course".

Hassan candidate and member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna , the prime accused in the sexual harassment case, is likely to surrender soon. Days before the obscene videos scandal came to light - nearly 3,000 explicit videos of victims made by Prajwal Revanna - the accused fled to Germany and has been absconding ever since.

A lookout notice was put out for both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna , with the senior Revanna being arrested on Saturday.

Prajwal Revanna has been booked for rape and sexual harassment of several women, whom he allegedly taped in order to silenced them. A molestation and kidnapping case has been filed against HD Revanna.

The SIT informed Siddaramaiah that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may issue a Blue Corner Notice to Prajwal Revanna , who escaped to Germany on a diplomatic passport. A Blue Corner notice is a request for international cooperation among the police of member nations.