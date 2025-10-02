'He is a Disgrace, Tries To Malign Country's Image Wherever He Goes': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Rahul Gandhi's Colombia Remarks

Delhi: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticized Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in Colombia, calling him a "disgrace" and accusing him of tarnishing India's image wherever he goes.

Speaking to reporters, she said, "He is a disgrace. Everyone knows that he tries to defame the country everywhere, criticizing India relentlessly."

"If he's criticizing the country, saying that its people are quarrelsome or dishonest... By saying these things, he's implying that Indians lack intelligence. If that's his message, then that's why I call him a disgrace. He consistently brings shame to the country, and the nation is ashamed of him," she added.

Earlier in the day, videos surfaced of Rahul Gandhi addressing students at EIA University, where he stated, "I don't think India sees itself as leading the world. We are a large country, and we believe in partnerships. We are not arrogant enough to believe that we should dominate the world. The idea that India should lead the world—India doesn’t view itself this way; perhaps China does."

He also criticized the central government's policies, including demonetization and the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

"The Government of India introduced two policies—first, demonetization, which devastated small and medium businesses and allowed large monopolies to dominate our economy; and second, GST, which was designed to harm small and medium enterprises. We believe supporting these businesses is the way forward for entrepreneurship. That’s the difference between us and those in power, who favor a few monopolies controlling the economy," he said during a seminar on ‘The Future is Today’.

He further remarked, "The government demonetized the currency to eliminate cash, but it didn’t succeed. As a policy, it was a major failure. Forcibly converting the informal economy into a formal one is problematic. The informal economy exists for a reason. Using harsh measures to dismantle it hurts people. While there is some corruption in the informal economy, it also has non-corrupt elements."

Gandhi also compared India to China, stating, "India is a far more complex system, with strengths distinct from China's. I am optimistic about India, but it faces challenges it must overcome. The biggest issue is the ongoing attack on democracy in India. India is a conversation among its people, with diverse ideas, religions, and traditions that require space. Currently, there is a wholesale assault on democracy, which poses a significant risk. Allowing diverse traditions to thrive is critical. We cannot emulate China by suppressing voices and running an authoritarian society."

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remarks saying he has made it a habit to demean the country abroad instead of standing with the people on important occasions.