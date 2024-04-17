He Should Also Spend Little Bit More Time Attacking BJP, Rahul on Pinarayi’s Attack on Congress | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quizzed why the BJP not targeting the former by putting raids by the probe agencies after him.

He urged the CPI (M) leader to criticize the saffron party with the same vigor he targets Congress.

A collusion is being alleged between the ruling LDF coalition and the BJP.

While campaigning in Wayanad, the Congress leader asked, “I know that whenever someone attacks the BJP, they retaliate with the CBI, ED, revoking memberships, seizing property. My question is, why is the BJP not attacking the CM of Kerala? Why are they not seizing his property, his chief minister ship, filing court cases against him, subjecting him to ED interrogations? After all, two Chief Ministers are in jail."

“When the BJP is destroying the constitution, attacking democracy, destroying institutions, dividing India, why is the Chief Minister of Kerala attacking me 24—7? I am happy for him to attack me, but he should also spend a little bit of time attacking the BJP, the RSS, and Modi,” he asked.

The CPI(M) and Congress, which are part of the INDIA bloc at the national level, are in a direct competition in all 20 constituencies of Kerala.

