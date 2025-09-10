"He was a teacher like me, so I named my son after former President Radhakrishnan," says VP-elect's mother | Image: ANI

Tirrupur: Recalling the time when CP Radhakrishnan was born, his mother Janaki Ammal said she had named her son after former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

She said that when her son Radhakrishnan was born, the then President of the country, Radhakrishnan, was in office and, like her, was a teacher. She named her son in the former President's memory.

While speaking to ANI, the mother of Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan, Janaki Ammal, said, "When my son was born, the then President Radhakrishnan was in office. He was a teacher, and I too was a teacher. In his memory, I named my son after him. At that time, my husband looked at me and asked, "Are you giving this name because you want your son to become the President one day?" After 62 years, just as my husband had said, it has come true. I feel very happy about it."

On Tuesday, the brother of newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, CP Kumaresh, expressed his happiness.

He said it is a great joy that Radhakrishnan will now take on the responsibility of managing the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to ANI, CP Kumaresh said, "I am very, very happy. It is a great joy that Radhakrishnan has been elected as the Vice President. He has to take the responsibility of efficiently managing the Rajya Sabha, and he will carry it out successfully. He will also uphold PM Modi's trust."

National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-backed CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday. Radhakrishnan secured a decisive majority in the election, receiving support not only from NDA MPs but also from sections of the opposition. He defeated the INDIA bloc nominee Justice B. Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes in the Vice Presidential elections held from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday.

The VP election witnessed a voter turnout of 98.20 per cent, with 767 MPs casting their votes out of 781 eligible voters.NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes, whereas the INDIA bloc candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy received 300 first preference votes. Fifteen votes were considered invalid.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra from July 31, 2024, before being announced as the NDA's Vice Presidential nominee.