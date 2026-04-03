Head Of All India Imam Organisation Says PoJK Will 'Very Soon' Rejoin India, Citing Local Aspirations and Kashmir’s Transformation
Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation Umer Ahmed Ilyasi predicts Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will rejoin India soon, citing residents' desire for a referendum and Kashmir's growth post-Article 370 abrogation.
- India News
- 2 min read
Srinagar: “Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) will very soon rejoin India,” said Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation, while addressing reporters in Srinagar on Friday.
He stressed that residents across the border themselves want reintegration, citing Kashmir’s recent transformation.
Ilyasi, while talking to reporters here, said, “I want to say one thing to our neighbouring country from here in Kashmir that PoJK, which is an integral part of India, will definitely rejoin India because the people of PoJK want to have a referendum there.”
He pointed to the changes in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, noting that prosperity and tourism have grown.
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“There was a time when young people and children here used to throw stones. Today, they have pens in their hands. They are studying,” he said.
On tourism, the Imam recalled last year’s terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows that killed 25 tourists, including a local tourist guide.
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He admitted the incident briefly affected visitor numbers but urged people to return, saying, “I want to tell everyone that they should visit Kashmir as there is no atmosphere of fear now.”
Turning to global issues, Ilyasi commented on the conflict in West Asia, warning that wars bring destruction.
“Wars harm everyone; they are a sign of destruction. I have hopes from our country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and God willing, he will mediate, and the war will end soon, there will be peace and tranquillity,” he added.
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