Head Severed, Limbs Chopped Off: 32‑Year‑Old Husband Killed After Catching Wife With Lover in UP's Sambhal District

Uttar Pradesh: Echoing the Meerut “Blue Drum” murder case, police in Sambhal have uncovered a similarly disturbing case involving betrayal and murder. The victim, Rahul Kumar, a 32-year-old shoe trader, was allegedly killed after he caught his wife, Ruby, and their neighbour, Gaurav Kumar, in a compromising situation at his home.

According to the police, the crime took place in mid-November after a heated confrontation. To conceal the murder and evade identification, the accused allegedly disposed of the body in parts at different locations. The Sambhal police cracked the case in Chandausi and arrested both Ruby and Gaurav, noting striking similarities with the Meerut case, particularly in the method used to destroy evidence.

The case has drawn comparisons to the widely reported “Blue Drum” murder in Meerut, where a woman and her partner killed a former Merchant Navy officer and attempted to conceal the crime using extreme measures. Police stated the Sambhal case followed a comparable pattern of planning and execution.

Superintendent of Police K.K. Bishnoi said the investigation took a crucial turn after unidentified human remains were recovered from a local drain. Forensic examination and clues found on the body helped establish the victim’s identity. Investigators also noted that Rahul’s mobile phone had remained switched off since the day he was reported missing, directing suspicion toward his immediate household.

During the investigation, police recovered weapons allegedly used in the crime, along with other material evidence. Officials stated the accused attempted to eliminate forensic traces by destroying clothing and disposing of evidence across multiple locations.

While Ruby and Gaurav have been arrested, the investigation has raised questions about the possible involvement of a third person. Rahul’s minor daughter told police that another man, identified as Abhishek, frequently visited the house and spent time with her mother. However, his name does not currently appear in the FIR.

