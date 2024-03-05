Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:08 IST
Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for all the major announcements made by CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema with chief minister Bhagwant Mann | Image: PTI/File
Advertisement
Punjab Budget 2024 Takeaways: The key focus would remain on two major sectors including health and education said Punjab Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema as he presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 in the Punjab assembly.
Here are the key takeaways of Punjab budget;
Advertisement
- Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has provided over 40,000 jobs in two years, said finance minister Cheema in Punjab assembly.
- Finance Minister Cheema proposed the state budget of over Rs 2 lakh crore for FY25.
- Punjab Government dedicates Rs 13,784 crore for agriculture sector.
- Punjab government proposes transforming 100 primary schools into 'Schools of Happiness'.
- Rs 575 crore dedicated for various crop diversification schemes in FY25 budget.
- Rs 9,330 crore dedicated towards power subsidy for agriculture.
(This is a developing story. Come back for updates)
Advertisement
Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:38 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutionsTech 10 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.