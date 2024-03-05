English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for all the major announcements made by CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema with chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema with chief minister Bhagwant Mann | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Punjab Budget 2024 Takeaways: The key focus would remain on two major sectors including health and education said Punjab Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema as he presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 in the Punjab assembly.

Here are the key takeaways of Punjab budget; 

Advertisement
  • Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has provided over 40,000 jobs in two years, said finance minister Cheema in Punjab assembly. 
  • Finance Minister Cheema proposed the state budget of over Rs 2 lakh crore for FY25. 
  • Punjab Government dedicates Rs 13,784 crore for agriculture sector.
  • Punjab government proposes transforming 100 primary schools into 'Schools of Happiness'. 
  • Rs 575 crore dedicated for various crop diversification schemes in FY25 budget.
  • Rs 9,330 crore dedicated towards power subsidy for agriculture. 

 

 

 

(This is a developing story. Come back for updates) 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

21 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Korean market regulators mull spot Bitcoin ETFs approval

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Share First Photos From Dreamy Wedding

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutions

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  5. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo