Punjab Budget 2024 Takeaways: The key focus would remain on two major sectors including health and education said Punjab Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema as he presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 in the Punjab assembly.

Here are the key takeaways of Punjab budget;

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has provided over 40,000 jobs in two years, said finance minister Cheema in Punjab assembly.

Finance Minister Cheema proposed the state budget of over Rs 2 lakh crore for FY25.

Punjab Government dedicates Rs 13,784 crore for agriculture sector.

Punjab government proposes transforming 100 primary schools into 'Schools of Happiness'.

Rs 575 crore dedicated for various crop diversification schemes in FY25 budget.

Rs 9,330 crore dedicated towards power subsidy for agriculture.

(This is a developing story. Come back for updates)