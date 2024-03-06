Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:08 IST

Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for all the major announcements made by CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema with chief minister Bhagwant Mann | Image: PTI/File
Advertisement

Punjab Budget 2024 Takeaways: The key focus would remain on two major sectors including health and education said Punjab Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema as he presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 in the Punjab assembly.

Here are the key takeaways of Punjab budget; 

Advertisement
  • Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has provided over 40,000 jobs in two years, said finance minister Cheema in Punjab assembly. 
  • Finance Minister Cheema proposed the state budget of over Rs 2 lakh crore for FY25. 
  • Punjab Government dedicates Rs 13,784 crore for agriculture sector.
  • Punjab government proposes transforming 100 primary schools into 'Schools of Happiness'. 
  • Rs 575 crore dedicated for various crop diversification schemes in FY25 budget.
  • Rs 9,330 crore dedicated towards power subsidy for agriculture. 

 

 

 

(This is a developing story. Come back for updates) 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:38 IST