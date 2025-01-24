Health Facilities Strengthened in J-K's Rajouri After 'Mysterious' Illness Claims 17 Lives

Rajouri: Rajouri's Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu and Kashmir is being strengthened after an unidentified illness claimed 17 lives in Budhal village under Kotranka Sub Division.

To tackle the situation, the government's health department has provided five child specialists and five anaesthesia specialists to GMC Rajouri. Principal GMC Rajouri, Dr AS Bhatia, confirmed that all types of advanced technology are in place to handle any emergency situation.

“... We faced a shortage of staff during evacuation (of Budhal village). I requested the Secretary Health, and within half an hour, he got the GMC Principal to pass an order for deputing 5 anaesthesiologists and 5 paediatricians. They will strengthen our existing manpower... We have been facing this crisis for 40 days, since 7 December,” MC Rajouri Principal, Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia, said.

Additionally, advanced care ambulances are ready at the hospital. Currently, six patients from Budhal village are under treatment at GMC Hospital Rajouri and are recovering. The entire Budhal area has been declared a containment zone, and MLA Budhal Javaid Iqbal has appealed to the Union government to provide air ambulances for any emergency situations, enabling the airlifting of patients.

The unidentfied illness has been reported in Budhal village, with symptoms including fever, sweating, vomiting, dehydration, and episodic loss of consciousness.

Despite initial tests, no bacterial or viral infections have been detected.

Mysterious illnesses and diseases, still unknown to the administration, have placed all departments on high alert, operating round the clock to handle the situation.

Budhal MLA Javaid Iqbal said, "I saw children die in agony in front of me... I appeal to the government to station air ambulances in Jammu or Rajouri so critical patients can be airlifted for advanced treatment. Arrangements should also be made in PGIMER Chandigarh and AIIMS Delhi in case the disease spreads causing a bigger outbreak. GMC Rajouri should also be strengthened, and more staff should be sent here to meet any emergency condition... Yesterday, patients were airlifted from here to Jammu. But, due to lack of help, they could not be sent to PGIMER Chandigarh and are instead being treated in SMGS Hospital and GMC Jammu."