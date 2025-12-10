'Healthy Women = Healthy Nations': WHO, Health Ministry Launch Women's Health Campaign On Delhi Metro

New Delhi: The World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday launched a month-long awareness campaign on women's and girls' health and well-being at Sultanpur Metro Station in Delhi. The initiative leverages the city's metro network to disseminate messages on women's safety, health, mental well-being, and access to essential services.

The campaign, which runs from 10 December 2025 to 10 January 2026, will display messages inside coaches and across select stations. These messages focus on reducing the digital divide, promoting mental health support for women, spreading TB awareness, and reinforcing the provisions of the PC&PNDT Act, 1994. Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge of WHO South-East Asia, and Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, flagged off the campaign train themed "Healthy Women = Healthy Nations, #BcozSheMatters."

Speaking at the launch, Boehme said, “Here at this metro station, some journeys end, and others begin. Today marks the final day of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence. And as that campaign ends, another begins. We are proud to launch the Delhi Metro campaign for Women's and Girls' Health and Well-being, rooted in two simple and enduring truths: Healthy Women=Healthy Nations, and #BecozSheMatters.” She added that improving the health of women and girls, including their mental health, is vital for the well-being of families and communities.

"Healthy women are the pillars of a healthy family, community, and a healthy nation. Health of women and girls, including their mental health, is hence important not just for their well-being, but most importantly for our well-being," she said. Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava emphasised the need to expand public awareness through accessible platforms, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"A family or a nation cannot truly progress unless women are healthy. The health and safety of women are critical issues. Through this Delhi Metro campaign, we hope to spread this message to a wide segment of the public. This is a powerful medium to take the message directly to the people," she said. She also noted that messages on TB, digital access, the PC&PNDT Act and other issues have been placed both inside metro coaches and on exterior panels to ensure visibility for commuters. Senior officials from the Health Ministry joined the inaugural ride along with WHO representatives and youth council members from the YP Foundation.

WeBhor, an all-women band, performed during the ride, adding a celebratory note to the launch with songs highlighting women's resilience and dignity. WHO said the campaign will also run across the WHO's digital platforms until 10 January to encourage broader engagement and commitment to ensuring that women and girls live healthy, safe, and empowered lives. Senior officials, including Meera Srivastava, Joint Secretary, and Geetu Joshi, Joint Secretary, were present at the event.