HEARTBREAKING: Mother At Work, Father Asleep At Home, 2 Children Drown In Rajkot Society Swimming Pool. Shocking CCTV Clip Surfaces
Two children died after drowning in a residential pool in Rajkot, with CCTV showing no security present at the time.
- India News
- 1 min read
In a tragic incident from Gujarat's Rajkot, two innocent children lost their lives after drowning in the swimming pool of Sopan Heights residential building. The incident took place in the afternoon when the mother had gone to work and their father was asleep at home.
Initial information suggested that the children went to play near the swimming pool inside the premises. The CCTV footage shows the children drowning while playing in the pool, with no security personnel present at the spot at the time of the accident.
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More details are awaited.
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