Heatwave Alert in Maharashtra: IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till April 10

IMD has issued a yellow alert across several parts of Maharashtra, warning of persistent hot and humid weather over the next few days. | Image: Unsplash

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert across several parts of Maharashtra, warning of persistent hot and humid weather over the next few days. The alert covers Mumbai and its neighbouring districts Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg with conditions expected to remain uncomfortable till at least April 11.

According to the IMD, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8°C and a minimum of 24°C on Sunday. Meteorologists are forecasting a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius across the state, raising concerns about public health and day-to-day comfort, especially in coastal and low-lying regions.

“Last week, there was a trough over the Vidarbha region and a cyclonic circulation over Central India,” explained IMD scientist Praveen Kumar.

“This led to rainfall and isolated weather activity. Now, with the system moving away, some pockets of Vidarbha may experience heatwave conditions starting tomorrow. There may be light rainfall on April 10 and 11, but overall temperatures are set to rise,” he added.