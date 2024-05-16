Heatwave Conditions Likely in These States From Today, Monsoon to Hit Kerala on This Date | Image:AP

New Delhi: There will be no relief from scorching heat in parts of the country, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, from May 16 to May 18 with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heatwave conditions in these states.

As per the IMD forecast, the mercury is likely to gradually rise till May 18 in Delhi and nearby states. The temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 45 degree Celsius over the weekend, the MeT department said.

The temperature will soar owing to dry westerly and northwesterly winds. Clear skies have also been attributed to rising mercury, leading to direct sunlight in northern states from Thursday.

No Rain Likely in Delhi Soon

No western disturbance or rain is likely in Delhi during this period.

A warning for heatwave has also been issued for northwestern Madhya Pradesh and Bihar between May 17 and 18. Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions will prevail in parts of Rajasthan for the next five days.

As the heatwave conditions intensifies in parts of the country, the national capital is set to witness its first heatwave of the season this weekend.

The capital has not seen a heatwave day yet as the maximum temperature has not been more than 4.5°C above normal.

Southwest monsoons to arrive in Kerala by May 31

The annual southwest monsoons will arrive in Kerala by May 31 with moderate to heavy rains in parts of the state, the weather agency said.

"Southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31," the IMD said in a release.

