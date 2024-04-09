×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 4th, 2022 at 19:02 IST

Heatwave in northwestern and central India after brief respite

After a brief respite, northwestern and central parts of the country were back in the grip of a heatwave, with temperatures settling above 44 degrees Celsius across several towns and cities, officials said on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: ANI/ Pixabay | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) After a brief respite, northwestern and central parts of the country were back in the grip of a heatwave, with temperatures settling above 44 degrees Celsius across several towns and cities, officials said on Saturday.

The weather office said heatwave conditions were likely to prevail for the next two to three days over Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh.

"Strong surface winds with speed of 30-40 kmph were very likely over Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh on June 4-5," the India Meteorological Department said.

On Friday, Chandrapur in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, while at least 40 cities and towns across the northwest and central parts of the country reported maximum temperatures of 44 degrees and above.

The weather office said that the maximum temperature was expected to rise by two degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest and central India.

Temperatures have remained on the higher side in parts of northwest and central India due to the absence of thunderstorms induced by western disturbances or extra-tropical weather systems during the pre-monsoon months of March-May.

Northwest India experienced the season's first thunderstorm on May 24, which brought down the mercury across the region.

Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast an increase in rainfall activity over the southern peninsula from June 7 onwards.  It has also forecasted rains in northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. PTI SKU SMN

Advertisement

Published June 4th, 2022 at 19:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Will Kejriwal Get Relief?

Will Kejriwal Get Relief

a minute ago
Veteran singer Alka Yagnik attended the bash in a violet suit set.

Alka On Song Remake

3 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

5 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray

6 minutes ago
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

7 minutes ago
transgender

Transgender Hemangi Sakhi

9 minutes ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat’s Advice On Love

26 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Stake sale at Gland Pharm

29 minutes ago
Priyamani

Priyamani On Actresses

36 minutes ago
Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Amir

Amir & Imad return

38 minutes ago
Alka Yagnik

Alka On Pay Parity

41 minutes ago
Delhi Rain

Skymet weather prediction

an hour ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

an hour ago
Axis Bank is ranked fifth among the top 5 banking shares. The bank's asset quality improved in the December quarter as its gross non-performing assets came in at 1.58 per cent as against 1.73 per cent in the previous quarter.

Bain Capital exit Axis

an hour ago
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Full Fight Card

an hour ago
IRB Infrastructure

Govt's record highway

an hour ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

Jaishankar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Shooting For BB3

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News6 hours ago

  2. 'Needed at any cost': Calls made to select Indian Star for T20 WC

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: ED Makes 3rd Arrest in Money Laundering Case Against Soren

    India News8 hours ago

  4. PM Modi Takes 'Muslim League' Jibe At Congress' Manifesto Again

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Grandma Making Watermelon Juice Without Appliances Went Viral

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo