Heatwave Warning For Several Districts In Odisha As Day Temperature Crosses 40 Degree Celsius Already

Bhubaneswar: A heatwave waring has been issued for several districts in Odisha by the India Meteorological Department for Sunday, March 30.

According to the weather department, the region may experience an increase of 2-3 degrees in day temperature in the next two days.

The IMD in its alert has issued a yellow warning for Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Angul districts. While Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts have been alerted for hot and humid conditions.

Already, the temperature has crossed 40 degree celsius at 13 places in Odisha. Among these 13 regions, Sambalpur was recored the hottest where day temperature crossed 42 degrees.

Other districts where day temperature crossed 40 degree celsius included: Jharsuguda 41.8 degrees, Hirakud 41.7 degrees, Boudh and Talcher 41.2 degrees, Angul 41.1 degrees and Bhawanipatna and Titlagarh 41 degrees.

Apart from above mentioned places, districts including Bolangir, Malkangiri & Sundargarh, Sonepur and Paralakhemundi also recorded day temperatures above 40 degrees. On Friday, day temperature in Odisha's Jharsuguda was recorded at 43 degrees celsius.

