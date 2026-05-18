'Heatwave Warning': IMD Issues Alert for Northwest, Central India as Temperatures May Touch 45°C

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning across several parts of the country, cautioning that maximum temperatures could rise up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days, with dry and hot conditions likely to persist for at least a week.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, IMD scientist Akhilesh Shrivastav said, "Today, the regions of Northwest India, along with Central India and the nearby areas, are expected to experience heatwave conditions. These conditions are likely to persist over the coming week--that is, for the next 7 days."

He further detailed the state-wise alert zones, saying, "Heatwave warnings have been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, as well as the Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra."

Highlighting severity in certain regions, he added, "In Western Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh, a 'warm night' warning has been issued, and due to this, an 'orange alert' has also been issued. In Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, severe heatwave conditions may prevail, for which an 'orange alert' has also been issued."

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He also warned of humid conditions in eastern and southern regions, saying, "In Odisha, hot and humid weather conditions are expected over the next 3-4 days. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, heatwave conditions may arise in the next 3-4 days."

For Delhi-NCR, he said temperatures are already high and expected to rise further.

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"Maximum temperatures recorded yesterday were between 42-43 degrees Celsius. Our estimate is that over the next week, temperatures in Delhi could remain between 42-44 degrees Celsius. In the next 3 days, temperatures could even reach 45 degrees, and isolated heatwave conditions are also expected in Delhi. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Delhi for the next two days," the IMD said.