'Heaven Resort' Holiday Turns Into Nightmare: Man Drowns In Swimming Pool As Helpless Kid Watches In Rajkot | CCTV Footage

Rajkot: A man's holiday plan with his family turned into a nightmare as he drowned in a swimming pool at 'Heaven Resort' in Rajkot, Gujarat. A horrifying CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing 33-year-old Ajay Rathod falling into the swimming pool while looking after his nine-year-old son.

Notably, his family had checked into the resort to celebrate his and his wife's wedding anniversary and the birthday of their son.

What Happened?

A CCTV footage from the resort showed Ajay Rathod sitting on the edge of the swimming pool, enjoying his vacation. He was then walking at the edge of the pool and looking after his son who was playing nearby. Suddenly, he fainted and fell inside the pool.

Man faints and falls in swimming pool as onlookers watches, failing to understand he needed help

The child was seen intently watching the man submerged in the pool. Several adults were seen on the edge of the pool, not reacting to the incident, seemingly thinking that the man was simply swimming in the pool.

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Had the onlookers realized the severity of the situation, the man's tragic fate might have been averted.

Investigation Launched

Following the man's death, police arrived at the scene and monitored the CCTV footage of the tragic incident. Police are probing the incident, trying to find out why the man fainted.

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The exact cause of Ajay Rathod's death has not been ascertained yet, police said, adding that they are waiting for a post-mortem investigation.