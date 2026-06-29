'Heavens Won't Fall': Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing On Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI-led investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations made at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, observing that there was no extraordinary urgency warranting immediate intervention.

A vacation Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu turned down the request for an expedited hearing, saying, "Heavens are not going to fall." The Bench indicated that the matter could be taken up through the normal course after the court resumes regular functioning.

The petitioner had sought an urgent listing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding a court-monitored investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a multi-disciplinary Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged theft and misappropriation of cash, jewellery and other valuables donated by devotees at the Ram Mandir.

According to the plea, the allegations involve serious financial irregularities that require an independent probe to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of temple donations. It also sought a time-bound investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

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Court Questions Urgency

When the petitioner's counsel pressed for an immediate hearing, the Bench questioned the urgency, observing that there was no situation requiring extraordinary intervention during the court's vacation.

"The heavens are not going to fall," the Bench remarked while refusing to accord urgent listing to the matter. It clarified that the petition could be listed before the appropriate Bench once the Supreme Court reopens after the vacation.

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What’s The Controversy?

The donation controversy erupted after the alleged theft of temple offerings came to light, prompting a police investigation in Ayodhya. Authorities have arrested eight accused in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received from devotees.

The accused face charges, including criminal breach of trust, theft, misappropriation and criminal conspiracy. Investigators have since conducted searches at multiple locations and are examining assets allegedly disproportionate to the known income of some of the accused.

The case has triggered nationwide attention because of the religious significance of the Ram Mandir and the enormous volume of donations received from devotees since the temple's consecration.

Amid the controversy, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai resigned on "moral grounds". The Trust has maintained that investigations into the alleged financial irregularities are underway.

What The Petition Seeks

The PIL seeks a CBI-led, multi-disciplinary SIT probe into the alleged embezzlement, Supreme Court monitoring of the investigation, a time-bound inquiry into the handling of temple donations and appropriate action against those found responsible for financial irregularities.