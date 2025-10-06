Heavy Rain Hits Parts Of Srinagar; IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds In Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: Several parts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, were impacted by heavy rainfall, causing the temperature to drop. As per the predictions made by the India Meteorological Department, "Heavy Rainfall, Light to Moderate Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds(30-40kmph)" will affect the city today.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government had ordered the closure of schools in the Jammu division following the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast of heavy rainfall here. According to the circular issued by the government, all government and private schools in Jammu will be closed from October 6 to 7.

Earlier intense rainfall in the Rajouri region caused significant damage. Residents faced challenges due to damaged homes, sunken roads, and destroyed crops. Additionally, several landslides triggered by the rain have blocked many routes in the district. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in North Bengal triggered landslides and severe waterlogging, resulting in extensive damage, road blockages, and loss of life in several districts, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri.