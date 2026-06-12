Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi as IMD Issues Red Alert for Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Up to 100 kmph

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall late on Wednesday night, with showers continuing until midnight, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds across the metropolitan.

The government earlier issued a warning of an extremely severe alert, cautioning that strong thunderstorms with wind speeds of 70-90 km/h, gusting up to 100 km/h, accompanied by lightning, moderate to heavy rainfall, and hail, could affect parts of the district over the next three hours.

Meanwhile, in its forecast for June 11, the IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with a spell of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and strong winds reaching 50-60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h, towards the evening and night.

For June 12, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong gusty winds across Delhi.

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The IMD predicted that towards the morning or forenoon, a spell of very light to light rain is expected, which will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds traveling at speeds of 40-50 km/h with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h.

A second similar spell of very light to light rain is anticipated later towards the afternoon or evening, which will also bring thunderstorms, lightning, and strong, gusty winds of the same intensity.

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According to IMD, “During morning - Very Light to Light Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (40-50 km/h), During forenoon - Very Light to Light Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (40-50 km/h).”

"During afternoon - Very Light to Light Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (40-50 km/h), During evening - Very Light to Light Rainfall, Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (40-50 km/h)," the IMD said.

In its weather bulletin, the IMD earlier stated that Delhi, along with Haryana and Chandigarh, is expected to experience hailstorms during June 11-12. The weather office has also extended this alert to several other parts of North India.