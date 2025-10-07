Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Flights Likely Delayed Amid Thunderstorms

New Delhi: Heavy rain battered various places on Tuesday evening, creating difficulties for commuters throughout Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). Many were taken off guard by unexpected downpours, which caused traffic to be impacted in various locations and heavy clouds to cover the sky.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert for most of the national capital, signaling an increased chance of hazardous weather. West and South Delhi were also under a yellow alert from the weather service.

Central, southwest, west, northwest, and north Delhi are likely to have moderate thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and gusty winds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). For the next two hours, these weather conditions are predicted to continue.

Delhi Airport issued a caution warning of possible flight operations disruptions after heavy rain. Airport authorities stated, "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," in a post on X.

In order to control passenger flows and safety, the situation has forced weather officials and airport ground crews to coordinate their efforts. As conditions change, the weather service and airport officials are anticipated to provide updates.

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded 12.6 mm of rain during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Tuesday, resulting in heavy rainfall throughout Delhi-NCR. Ridge and Palam, two more sites, recorded 11.7 mm and 11 mm, respectively. The minimum temperature in the city was 21 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the day, which was 1.3 degrees colder than the seasonal normal. This wet spell was ascribed by the India Meteorological Department to a Western Disturbance that was affecting the area.

The highest temperature of the day is predicted by meteorologists to be approximately 35 degrees Celsius. Over the next two hours, the Delhi-NCR and surrounding states are expected to see a number of locations with moderate rainfall, light thunderstorms, and lightning, according to the Regional Meteorological Center in New Delhi.