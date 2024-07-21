Published 16:45 IST, July 21st 2024
Heavy Rain Lashes Odisha, Over 7,000 Affected in Malkangiri District
Several districts of Odisha have been affected by heavy rain over the past three days due to the impact of a depression over the Bay of Bengal, an official statement said on Sunday.More than 7,300 people of Malkangiri district have been most affected by heavy rainfall during that period, it said.
