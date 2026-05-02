Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Dips Mercury Levels In Delhi-NCR, Brings Much-Needed Respite

New Delhi: The national capital experienced heavy rain and thunderstorm on Saturday evening, bringing much-needed respite from the extreme heat in recent days. Visuals from across the national capital showed heavy rainfall lashing onto the cityscape, bringing relief from the heat.

Above Normal Rain

Saturday's rainfall come after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the country is likely to witness a mixed temperature pattern along with wetter-than-usual conditions in May. The met department said that rainfall across the country is "most likely to be above normal" at over 110 per cent of the long period average (LPA).

Mentioning in its monthly outlook for May 2026, the IMD said maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal to below normal across large parts of the country, offering some relief from extreme heat.

Rainfall is expected to be favourable across much of the country, with normal to above-normal precipitation likely in most regions, it said, cautioning that parts of east and northeast India and east-central India may receive below-normal rainfall.

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What's Behind This Change

The outlook for May 2026 comes against the backdrop of evolving oceanic conditions. The IMD said neutral conditions in the Pacific are gradually transitioning towards El Nino, with climate models indicating its development during the southwest monsoon season. At the same time, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions prevail, with a positive phase likely to emerge towards the latter part of the monsoon.

Above-normal rainfall is expected to improve soil moisture and aid preparations for the upcoming kharif season, though excess rain in some areas may disrupt harvesting operations and increase the risk of crop damage due to waterlogging and fungal infections.