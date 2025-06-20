Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For 26 States: IMD Alerts Citizens

Updated 20 June 2025 at 21:16 IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for 26 states and Union Territories across the country. The warning comes as a precautionary measure to alert citizens of potential flooding and disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.
The IMD has identified several states that are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday. These states include Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
The IMD has advised citizens to take necessary precautions and be prepared for potential disruptions caused by heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid travelling to areas that are prone to flooding. The IMD has also warned of possible landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 20 June 2025 at 21:16 IST