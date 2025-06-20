Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For 26 States: IMD Alerts Citizens

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for 26 states and Union Territories across the country. The warning comes as a precautionary measure to alert citizens of potential flooding and disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.

The IMD has identified several states that are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday. These states include Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Sikkim.