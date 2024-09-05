sb.scorecardresearch
  • Heavy Rains Disrupt Himachal Pradesh: 70 Roads Closed, NH-5 Blocked in Kinnaur

Published 22:50 IST, September 5th 2024

Moderate to heavy rains were witnessed in few parts of Himachal Pradesh since Wednesday evening forcing closure of 70 roads for vehicular traffic in HP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Heavy Rains Disrupt Himachal Pradesh: 70 Roads Closed, NH-5 Blocked in Kinnaur | Image: PTI File Photo
