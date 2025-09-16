Heavy Rains Raise Landslide Risk in Assam, ASDMA Issues Advisory

Guwahati: The weather pattern suggests that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in various districts of the State over the next 2-3 days, including the Greater Guwahati area, which may aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and emergency response systems are on alert.

According to DIPR Assam, following landslides and water blockage due to very heavy rainfall a few days ago, all residents of the State and Guwahati city are urged to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant.

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are requested to plan their routines accordingly, avoiding unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall, as stated in the advisory.

Residents in low-lying and hillside areas should stay alert for signs of flooding or landslides. Those in vulnerable areas are advised to maintain adequate stocks of essential items, such as medicines and candles, and contact ASDMA at 0361-1070, 0361-1079, or 0361-112, or DDMA at 0361-1077 for assistance.

The public is also urged to stay tuned to official weather updates and follow advisories issued by local authorities to ensure safety during this prolonged spell of rain. The status of the situation would be updated by ASDMA from time to time for general awareness.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at most places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 15 to 21.

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy rainfall from September 15 to 17 and on September 20 and 21, with very heavy falls predicted on September 15 and 16, the IMD said.

Several districts in Assam were hit by heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, with measurements recorded until 0830 hours IST on September 15, as per the India Meteorological Department. Sonitpur AWS in Sonitpur district led with a significant 14 cm of rainfall. Other areas reporting substantial downpours include Sualkuchi ARG in Kamrup (Rural) and Chouldhuwaghat ARG in Lakhimpur, each recording 11 cm.