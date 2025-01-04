Heavy Snowfall Expected in Jammu & Kashmir, IMD Predicts Rainfall in Himachal & These States

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the weekend as an active western disturbance looms over the western Himalayan region. Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, with rains likely in Punjab , Haryana , and Uttarakhand.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said, “There is an active western disturbance over the western Himalayan region. Light to moderate snowfall is expected in the next 4-5 days, with heavy snowfall likely in Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5. Adjoining plains can also experience light to moderate rainfall.”

Cold Wave & Light Rainfall Predicted in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR continues to shiver under a cold wave. The IMD has issued an orange alert for January 4, warning of dense fog during the morning and night. For January 5, a yellow alert has been issued, with partly cloudy skies predicted for Saturday.

“Light rainfall is expected in Delhi on January 6. Cold wave conditions will persist in northern states, but temperatures may rise by 2-3 degrees in the next two to three days,” said Kumar.

Snowfall and Rain in Himachal Pradesh And These States

In Himachal Pradesh, the regional meteorological centre in Shimla has issued a ‘yellow watch’ for thunderstorms, light rainfall, and squalls in districts such as Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, and Chamba between January 4 and 6.

Temperatures in Kashmir saw a slight improvement last night. Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination, recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, a notable rise from the previous night’s minus 8.6 degrees. Pahalgam, known for the Amarnath Yatra, saw temperatures rise to minus 4.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 5 and 6.

Peak Snowfall Expected Over Weekend

Heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to peak from Saturday night to Monday morning, with light to moderate rain forecasted for the plains. Himachal Pradesh, too, is bracing for snow and rain, while the cold wave continues to affect life in the northern plains.