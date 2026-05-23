Height Discrepancy, Missing Neck X-ray: 10 Explosive Lapses In Twisha Sharma's Post-Mortem

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn in the actor-model Twisha Sharma death case, the Jabalpur High Court on Friday (May 22) ordered a second post-mortem, directing that a specialised team constituted by the Director of AIIMS Delhi conduct the procedure in Bhopal.

Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh passed the order after serious concerns were raised regarding the first autopsy report, forensic inconsistencies and gaps in the investigation.

The court directed that Twisha’s body be preserved at minus 80 degrees Celsius till the second autopsy is conducted. Videography of the entire procedure has also been mandated and will form part of the final report.

The Bench discussed multiple options, including transferring the body to AIIMS Delhi or flying an expert AIIMS Delhi team to Bhopal. Eventually, the court favoured the latter arrangement, citing concerns over transportation and preservation of the body.

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The AIIMS Delhi Director has now been asked to constitute a medical board for the second post-mortem.

The order comes after Republic’s sustained coverage and a series of revelations that triggered massive public outrage and suspicion around the circumstances of Twisha’s death.

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As the investigation into the tragic death of 33-year-old actor-model Twisha Sharma unfolds, a Republic investigation has uncovered 10 explosive lapses that cast a dark shadow over the forensic proceedings.

10 Red Flags In Post-Mortem

Explosive points highlighted before the court raised serious doubts over the completeness and reliability of the first post-mortem report.

Incomplete Musculoskeletal Exam: Multiple blunt force injuries were recorded on Twisha’s left arm and forearm, but there was allegedly no detailed dissection of musculoskeletal structures to determine the depth and severity of injuries.

Missing Neck X-ray: Despite the presence of a ligature mark on the neck, no X-ray examination of the neck or cervical spine was conducted.

Questionable Viscera Preservation: Concerns were additionally raised over the preservation of viscera for toxicological analysis despite reportedly no significant findings in stomach contents, leading to allegations that the final opinion may have been deferred.

Inconsistent Findings: The pathology report contradicts the scene, with findings far more consistent with manual strangulation or suffocation rather than hanging.

Height Discrepancy: A glaring error in the report- recording the victim's height as 166 cm when she was actually 176 cm- calls the entire documentation into question.

Undated Injuries: The medical team failed to determine the age of various blunt force injuries found on the body, leaving a timeline of violence missing.

Unexplained Nail Scrapings: While DNA was collected from nail scrapings, the autopsy report offers no documentation or justification for the collection process.

Inadequate Autopsy Team: In direct violation of established medical guidelines, no female doctor was present during the post-mortem of a female victim.

Suspect Absconded: The investigation failed to account for potential injuries or drug influence on the suspect, who has since fled.

Missing Ligature Material: The material used in the alleged hanging was never secured, making it impossible to correlate the object with the injuries sustained.

Republic had earlier accessed visuals and details suggesting bluish injury marks, unexplained injuries on the neck, arms and legs, as well as questions surrounding the last-minute change of doctors involved in the autopsy.

In-Laws Opposed Second Post-Mortem

Meanwhile, during the hearing, Samarth’s legal team opposed the second autopsy and sought custody of Twisha’s body for last rites.

Senior Advocate Mrigendra Singh argued before the court that the family had the right to perform the funeral rites as Twisha was their daughter-in-law.

“We want the body should be handed over to us. We want to respectfully perform the last rites, as she was our daughter-in-law,” he submitted.

However, the High Court proceeded with the order for a second post-mortem, stressing the need for public confidence in the investigation.

Autopsy Botchup or Calculated Cover-up?

The evidence suggests a systemic failure. With the body currently held at the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary, these lapses have ignited a firestorm of controversy. The family of the deceased is now demanding answers as why were basic protocols ignored?

Bail Battle Heats Up

In another major development, the Madhya Pradesh government has moved a plea seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Twisha’s mother-in-law Giri Bala Singh, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta personally appearing in the matter.

The High Court has now issued notice to Giri Bala and fixed the matter for hearing on Monday, May 25.