Maharashtra: Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Palghar School Ground After Technical Snag, No Injuries Reported

Palghar: A training helicopter was forced to make an unscheduled emergency landing on a school playground in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, triggered by a technical snag mid-flight, concluded without any injuries to the crew or damage to property on the ground.

The Incident

The helicopter, owned by a private aviation company, was en route from the Juhu aerodrome in Mumbai to Surat, Gujarat. Onboard were four individuals, including a senior pilot, a trainee pilot, and a technical engineer.

According to officials, the aircraft was flying over the Safale region, approximately 100 kilometres from Mumbai, when the pilot noticed a "red alert" warning on the instrument panel.

Recognising a mechanical failure, the flight crew prioritised safety and began searching for a suitable open landing site.

Landed At?

At approximately 12:30 PM, the pilot executed a controlled landing on the sports ground of Vidya Vaibhav High School.

The sudden appearance of the low-flying aircraft and its subsequent landing drew a large crowd of locals and students.

Assistant Police Inspector Datta Shelke of the Safale police station confirmed that local authorities reached the spot immediately after being alerted.

"The pilot showed great presence of mind by choosing the school ground, which was clear at the time, preventing any risk to the residential areas nearby," Shelke stated.

Resolution and Takeoff

After it reached the ground, the onboard technical engineer conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft. The team identified the specific technical fault, reportedly related to the sensor system, and rectified the issue on-site.

After remaining on the school premises for roughly 40 minutes and ensuring all systems were once again functional, the helicopter was cleared for departure.

The crew decided to abort the trip to Surat and instead returned to their base in Juhu. The chopper took off successfully at 1:10 PM.

Precautionary Measures

A police team remained stationed on the school grounds throughout the repairs to manage the crowd and ensure the perimeter was secure for takeoff.