Helicopter Services Suspended In Uttarakhand To Ensure Passenger Safety

Updated 15 June 2025 at 15:32 IST
Dehradun: Helicopter services suspended in Uttarakhand after a Kedarnath-bound helicopter crashed in Gaurikund area. The accident occurred early Sunday morning, when an Aryan Aviation helicopter carrying six passengers and a pilot crashed while flying from Kedarnath to Guptkashi.
The Uttarakhand government has suspended helicopter operations for the next two days to ensure passenger safety and conduct a thorough review of aviation protocols. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) are investigating the incident, with officials citing poor visibility as a possible cause.
According to officials, the Aryan Aviation helicopter took off from Kedarnath at 5:24 am and was headed towards Guptkashi when it lost contact mid-air. A few minutes later, reports emerged of a crash near Sonprayag, with locals and Nepalese labourers reporting a forest fire and smoke rising from a hilltop. The crash site was soon located between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for an emergency meeting and directed aviation companies to strictly adhere to safety norms. Authorities are also considering setting up a control and command center to improve flight safety in the mountain areas.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 15 June 2025 at 15:29 IST