Helicopter Services Suspended In Uttarakhand To Ensure Passenger Safety

Dehradun: Helicopter services suspended in Uttarakhand after a Kedarnath-bound helicopter crashed in Gaurikund area. The accident occurred early Sunday morning, when an Aryan Aviation helicopter carrying six passengers and a pilot crashed while flying from Kedarnath to Guptkashi.

Helicopter Services Suspended In Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has suspended helicopter operations for the next two days to ensure passenger safety and conduct a thorough review of aviation protocols. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) are investigating the incident, with officials citing poor visibility as a possible cause.

According to officials, the Aryan Aviation helicopter took off from Kedarnath at 5:24 am and was headed towards Guptkashi when it lost contact mid-air. A few minutes later, reports emerged of a crash near Sonprayag, with locals and Nepalese labourers reporting a forest fire and smoke rising from a hilltop. The crash site was soon located between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan.