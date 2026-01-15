Hema Malini Faces Anger From Senior Citizen Amid Long Voting Delays in BMC Elections

Voting for the BMC Elections 2026 in Juhu turned tense when actress and BJP MP Hema Malini was confronted by a frustrated senior citizen over delays and alleged VIP treatment at the polling booth.

Many voters had queued up early in the morning, but several complained that the process was slow and disorganised. One elderly voter, visibly upset after waiting nearly two hours to cast his ballot, approached Hema Malini as she stepped out of the booth. “I came at 7:30 and only got to vote at 9:30. There is chaos here for the first time. Nobody is answerable, nobody is accountable,” he said, pointing to the lack of party workers and poor arrangements.

The exchange, captured on video, showed Hema Malini looking unsettled by the confrontation. She tried to reassure the man that his concerns would be passed on, but the voter pressed further, accusing her of enjoying preferential treatment while ordinary citizens struggled. At one point, she gestured to a member of her team to step in, underscoring how shaken she appeared by the criticism.

Polling across Mumbai began at 7:30 a.m. and went on until 5:30 p.m. in a single phase. Counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16. Reports from other wards also suggested long queues and delays, raising questions about the management of the election process.

Later, while addressing the media, Hema Malini urged citizens not to be discouraged and to come out in large numbers to vote. She said Mumbai needs cleaner air, better roads, stronger security, and overall development, stressing that these changes can only happen if people participate in the democratic process.