'Hemorrhagic Shock, Injuries To Vital Organs': Post-Mortem Report Of Delhi Man Killed By Teen SUV Driver Confirms 'Spot Death'

New Delhi: The post-mortem report for 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, who lost his life in a Delhi road accident earlier this month involving an SUV allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, provides a harrowing account of the collision's intensity, confirming that he suffered "spot death," dying instantly at the scene.

Medical examiners identified the primary cause of death as hemorrhagic shock resulting from catastrophic cranio-cerebral trauma. The impact was so severe that it caused a massive subdural hematoma, or blood accumulation around the brain, alongside generalized brain damage.

Beyond the fatal head injuries, the autopsy revealed extensive internal devastation, including significant ruptures to vital organs such as the spleen and liver. The force of the crash resulted in multiple rib fractures and hemothorax, a condition where blood pools in the cavity surrounding the lungs. The presence of blood within the esophagus and pharynx further underscored the violent nature of the internal trauma sustained during the high-speed impact.

Interim bail to minor

A 23-year-old man Sahil Dhaneshra was killed in New Delhi earlier this month after a speeding SUV, reportedly operated by a 17-year-old, slammed into his motorcycle and a parked vehicle.

Following the fatal collision, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted the minor driver interim bail on February 10 to allow him to appear for his upcoming Class 10 board examinations.

Furthermore, because the accused is a minor, the police have invoked Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act against his father, a Dwarka-based transporter, who will be named in the chargesheet for allowing his son to drive.

Under this section, the court will ultimately determine if the father, who has not yet been arrested, will face a significant fine or a prison sentence for his responsibility in the fatal incident.

How the accident took place

The fatal accident was reported near Delhi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri College at Dwarka South police station on February 3 where the car allegedly collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction and then hit another parked car.

According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered at Police Station Dwarka South under Sections 281/106(1)/125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a PCR call was received at around 11:57 am regarding a serious road crash.

Upon reaching the spot, police found three vehicles in an accidental bad condition and a motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, later identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), was found dead at the scene.

While the driver of the Dzire taxi, Ajit Singh, sustained injuries in the incident and was shifted to IGI Hospital, the minor driving the SUV who was found to be a teenager driving without a valid driving licence at the time of the accident, was caught by the police.

As he is a minor, he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to an observation home.

All Vehicles seized

Furthermore, all three vehicles involved in the crash were seized by the police for rigorous mechanical inspections. As part of the ongoing probe, investigators have verified all vehicle documentation and collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area to reconstruct the event.

Preliminary findings indicate that the speeding Scorpio first collided with the motorcycle arriving from the opposite direction before losing control and ramming into a Maruti Dzire parked on the side of the road.

Victim's mother plea for justice

Following the horrific crash, Inna Makan, the mother of the 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra,appeals for justice.

Lamenting on her child's death, she said "My son was going to the office on the 3rd of February. He (Scorpio driver), along with his sister, was out on his Scorpio to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He (Scorpio driver) was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt. My son looked to the right to see whether there was space. Because there was an e-rickshaw on the left side of the bus. The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle and hit the roadside parked car. The Scorpio driver did not apply the brakes after the collision. Even a cab driver has been seriously injured in the accident. This is a criminal activity. Some people think that they can do anything on the road because their parents are wealthy; this is a criminal mentality. This is not just an accident. My son died due to their fun reel."

Makan called for strict action against the accused. "There are already many over-speeding challans against him (Scorpio driver), yet his father did not stop him from driving. I want justice for my son. No one is safe on the road due to people like them. Strict action should be taken against them. He (Scorpio driver) does not even have a license," she said.

"The bus driver fled the scene, likely wanting to avoid controversy. However, the taxi driver was in no condition to move; the public had to pull him out. Even after hitting my son, they didn't brake; they hit the taxi, which then hit the bus. There was no control over their speed. After the destruction, the public caught them. This act demonstrates criminal activity. These children think they can do anything on the roads because their parents have money and they won't face punishment. This is a criminal mentality, not a 'mistake.' You cannot call this a mere accident because they left home specifically to perform stunts for a video. Because of their reel, my child's life is gone. There are other students there; their lives could have been lost too if more children had been on that road," said Makan.

She further stated, "It shows a mentality where they believe money allows them to twist the system. This boy has many prior challans (fines) for overspeeding in Delhi. Despite that, his father did not stop him and let him continue to drive. He was repeatedly out on the roads in the car. No action has been taken against the father yet; we haven't received any report. These people think their money lets them do whatever they want for 'fun' on the road. This makes every child walking on the road unsafe. This system, where the wealthy feel they are above punishment, must stop. My child is gone, but these activities must end. I want justice for my son."