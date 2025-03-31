Here’s What Politician Arun Govil Gifted Meerut Murder Accused Muskan and Sahil in Jail

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, accused of the gruesome murder of Saurabh Rajput, were visited by actor-turned-politician Arun Govil in Jail. | Image: Republic

Meerut: Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, accused of the gruesome murder of Saurabh Rajput, were visited by actor-turned-politician Arun Govil at Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail on Sunday.

The couple has reportedly completed 10 days in jail for killing Saurabh Rajput, chopping his body into 15 pieces, and hiding it in a drum filled with wet cement.

BJP leader and Meerut MP Arun Govil visited the jail and distributed 1,500 copies of the Ramayana among the prisoners as part of his initiative, Ghar Ghar Ramayan. The inmates welcomed him with chants of “Jai Shri Ram.”

Govil, popular for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the iconic TV series Ramayan, is leading a campaign in his Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha constituency, aiming to distribute 11 lakh copies of the Ramayana across the country.

Muskan and Sahil were among the prisoners who received a copy of the Ramayana as part of the initiative.

Govil did not engage in any conversations with the inmates but confirmed that Muskan and Sahil were “emotional” after meeting him.

“The inmates showed immense reverence for the Ramayana. If even a fraction of its teachings are followed, positivity can spread in society. Distributing the Ramayana isn’t enough; we must implement its teachings in daily life. Even if we adopt 10 percent of its values, society will see positive change,” he said.

The politician expressed hope that the inmates’ lives would be positively impacted after reading the Ramayana.

According to jail authorities, Muskan and Sahil accepted the Ramayana voluntarily. Earlier, the jail officials stated that the couple was struggling in prison and experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms.