HHRC Panel Orders Child Rights Training for Haryana School Principal Who ‘Slapped’ Class 12 Girl

A student of Haryana's Aryans Model School was allegedly slapped by the principal and later suspended for being absent from school. | Image: Representative

New Delhi: The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has directed the principal of a private school in Charkhi Dadri district to undergo mandatory training on child rights and the prohibition of corporal punishment, following an alleged incident involving a Class 12 student.

Student Allegedly Slapped, Then Suspended

The incident, which dates back to January, involved a student of Aryans Model School who was allegedly slapped by the principal and later suspended for being absent from school. According to the HHRC, the suspension occurred without any written notice, causing "severe distress and disruption" to the student’s education.

HHRC Slams Violation of Legal Provisions

In its order dated April 1, the rights panel criticized the school for violating constitutional and legal provisions. The directives highlighted breaches of:

Article 21 and 21A of the Constitution – Right to Life with Dignity and Right to Education

Section 17, Right to Education Act, 2009– Prohibition of Corporal Punishment and Mental Harassment

UN Convention on the Rights of the Child – India’s commitment to child protection

Justice Lalit Batra, chairperson of the HHRC, emphasized the importance of a “safe and respectful education environment for all children.”

Formal Inquiry Ordered, Student to Be Reinstated

The Commission has also instructed the District Education Officer (DEO), Charkhi Dadri, to initiate a formal inquiry into the matter and directed Aryans Model School to reinstate the student without further disruption.

Dr. Puneet Arora, Protocol and Information Officer of HHRC, said the case is listed for the next hearing on May 5, with mandatory appearance of both the DEO and the school principal, who must submit detailed reports and explanations.

Principal Denies Slapping, Claims Issue Resolved

The school principal, Vikram Singh, denied the allegation of slapping the student, stating, “She was irregular in attending school, and we informed her and her parents that her absence was causing indiscipline.”