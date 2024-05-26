Hidden Camera Found In Women’s Bathroom, Ghaziabad Priest Booked

Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A woman found a hidden camera in the Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad. A case has been filed against a priest who allegedly viewed the CCTV footage on his phone.

A woman who went to the temple with her daughter on May 21 noticed a CCTV camera pointed at the roofless bathroom, police said. "The woman noticed that the CCTV camera installed on the top was focused on the room where women change their clothes," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav.

The display of the CCTV was linked with the mobile phone of the Mahant on which he would watch the ladies, DCP said. When the woman noticed the camera she immediately contacted Mahant Goswami and asked about the CCTV camera on which he became angry, abused her, and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the existence of the camera to anyone, the DCP reported.

"After getting a complaint, the Muradnagar police lodged an FIR on Friday. When the police team reached the temple to arrest him, he was not there," said the DCP. Police have registered a case against the Mahant under sections 354 (criminal assault on woman), 354 C (watching or capturing images of women engaged in a private act), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.

