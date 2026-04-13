‘Hidden Hand’ Behind Noida Violence? Sudden Influx of ‘Outsiders’ Sparks Riot Fears Across Delhi-NCR

Noida: Fresh questions are being raised over a possible larger conspiracy behind the violent turn of workers’ protests in Noida, after “unknown individuals” allegedly infiltrated the gathering and triggered targeted arson, especially against police vehicles.

What was initially a protest over salary dues is now being probed as a potentially coordinated unrest across the Delhi-NCR belt, with similar demonstrations reported in Manesar, Delhi and Faridabad.

From Protest To ‘Planned Violence’?

The protests were expected to de-escalate after intervention by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. However, the situation spiralled suddenly, with new faces joining the protests. They reportedly targeted and set police vehicles ablaze. Reports from the ground said young men allegedly led arson and vandalism during the protest.

Eyewitnesses claim these individuals were not part of the original workforce protest, raising suspicions of external instigation.

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‘5 Cities, 5 Companies’: Pattern Under Scanner

Investigators are now examining whether the unrest points to a wider, coordinated pattern, with similar protests across multiple industrial hubs.

Key questions being probed:

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Were protests across NCR organised simultaneously?

Is there a “hidden hand” orchestrating escalation?

Why did protests over salary issues turn riot-like in multiple locations?

Officials are also looking into whether the same playbook, peaceful protest turning violent via outsiders, was repeated across cities.

Foreign Link Angle Under Probe

In a significant development, the Uttar Pradesh Police is investigating the possible role of foreign elements behind the escalation.

Sources indicate that interrogation of suspects by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has revealed a modus operandi involving deliberate arson to incite riots, allegedly at the behest of a Pakistani handler.

While officials are yet to formally link this intelligence directly to the Noida violence, the overlap in tactics has intensified the probe.

Workers Vs Management: Ground Reality

Amid the conspiracy angle, workers maintain that their agitation remains rooted in genuine grievances.

They claim the administration accepted their demands, but company management failed to act. Some protesters allege that tear gas was fired first, triggering retaliation in the form of stone-pelting and vandalism.

This dual narrative, legitimate protest vs alleged infiltration, has made the situation more complex for authorities.

Region On The Edge

With protests spreading across NCR and turning violent in pockets, security agencies are on high alert. Surveillance has been intensified and efforts are underway to identify those who entered protests and triggered violence.

The focus now remains on answering a critical question: Was this a spontaneous flare-up or a coordinated attempt to engineer unrest under the cover of labour protests?