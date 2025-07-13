High Alert In Haridwar After 125 Kg Of Explosives Found In Dehradun Amid Kanwar Yatra

Haridwar: After the suspicious recovery of 125 kg of dynamite in Dehradun, the Uttarakhand Police has been put on alert. A high alert has been flagged in Haridwar in the wake of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, and security has been beefed up in the Kanwar Mela area in the holy city. Additional security forces have been deployed in Haridwar and the Kanwar Yatra route, where lakhs of devotees gather during this holy month.