High Cabin Temperature Forces Air India To Cancel Bhubaneswar-Delhi Flight

Bhubaneswar: An Air India flight scheduled to travel from Bhubaneswar to Delhi on Sunday was cancelled due to a technical issue causing high cabin temperature on the ground prior to departure. The airline has confirmed that the flight AI500 was cancelled, leaving passengers stranded and seeking alternative arrangements.

According to Air India, the cancellation was due to a technical issue that caused the cabin temperature to rise, making it unsafe for passengers to board the flight. The officials stated that the airline's ground staff in Bhubaneswar are working to provide assistance to the impacted passengers, including alternative flight arrangements to reach their destination, Delhi.

Second Air India Flight Cancellation In a Day

The cancellation of the Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight was the second Air India flight to be cancelled in a day due to technical glitches, as per reports. Earlier, a flight from Singapore to Chennai was cancelled due to a maintenance task identified before departure. The flight AI349 was supposed to be operated with an Airbus A321, and the airline is working to provide necessary assistance to the passengers.

Meanwhile, Air India has assured that it is making all efforts to minimise the inconvenience caused to passengers. The airline is providing hotel accommodation and offering full refunds or complimentary rescheduling to passengers based on their preference. The ground staff in Singapore and Bhubaneswar are assisting the passengers to ensure they reach their destination as soon as possible.

Flight's Recent Technical Glitches

The Air India flight technical glitch in Bhubaneswar is not an isolated incident, as several Air India flights were cancelled last month due to technical glitches. On July 25, an Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai was forced to return to the airport just 18 minutes after takeoff due to a technical issue. Similarly, another Air India Express flight from Calicut to Doha was forced to return due to a technical snag.