'High Court Has Made Grave Mistake': RG Kar Victim's Father Slams HC Order Transferring Case To CBI, Alleges Conspiracy

Kolkata: The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim on Thursday questioned the CBI's investigation, alleging it's a cover-up and the agency is not doing its job properly.

Speaking to ANI, he claimed that the High Court made a mistake by handing the case over to the CBI, saying they won't admit their involvement in the crime.

The grieving father said, “The High Court can't be this foolish as to hear this case in a single day and hand it over to a fool like the CBI. We are deeply saddened by this.”

The victim's family is seeking custodial interrogation of police officers and doctors, including Sudipto Roy, who they believe are involved in the conspiracy. The CBI had arrested Sanjay Roy, who was later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, the victim's family believes there's a larger conspiracy and wants further investigation.

Advertisement

"Will the CBI admit its involvement? Will any thief ever confess to stealing? The people who conspired and killed my daughter will never come forward and say they killed her. The High Court has made a grave mistake by handing this case over to such an investigating agency... What can the state government say? It has been covering up this matter since day one. The Health Minister and MLA Sudipto Roy are complicit in this conspiracy. The Health Secretary is also involved. I have proof of that too", he said.

Legal counsels representing the victim's parents suggested a profound breakdown in trust--not just toward the local police, but now toward the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well, suspecting systemic cover-up involving high-ranking officials across multiple institutions.

Advertisement

The parents' lawyers, Rajdeep Haldar and Amartya Dey, alleged that the investigation is being intentionally steered away from the "actual" perpetrators.

The victim's counsel, Advocate Rajdeep Haldar, stated that the entire Kolkata Police fraternity might be linked to the case, and Sanjay Roy was framed to save the actual accused. He alleged that the Kolkata Police fraternity is deeply intertwined with the matter, citing "dereliction of duty" that they believe was intentional rather than accidental.

"We have presented our application in various parts. Firstly, CBI is not investigating in the manner in which they ought to, ASI Anup Dutta, who happens to be a suspect accused in this matter, has been set free. The petitioners, the parents of the deceased victim and their counsel, feel that the entire Kolkata Police fraternity is also linked with this matter. That has been well reflected in the judgment given by the ADG First Court in Sealdah. The dereliction of duty can happen from a single police officer... Sonjay Roy has been projected as an accused to save the actual accused... In every status report, the CBI specifies that they are investigating the matter, but without any proper specification...," said Haldar.

The CBI had arrested Sanjay Roy, who was later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, the victim's family believes there's a larger conspiracy and wants police officers and doctors taken into a custodial inquiry. They also point out inconsistencies, like Sudipto Roy's release despite being implicated in the CBI's report.

The counsel is now accusing the CBI of concealing the truth. They argue that the CBI's status reports are vague and that the agency is actively objecting to petitions that seek deeper inquiries into specific doctors and officers.

Counsel claimed these individuals failed polygraph tests, yet the CBI has not moved for custodial interrogation.

"We have filed a petition to have some police officers and doctors taken into custodial inquiry. The CBI's status report in the Supreme Court detailed their involvement, and they failed to pass the polygraph test. Following this, the CBI's duty was to conduct a custodial inquiry, which has not yet been completed... So many days have passed. The CBI is objecting to our petition... The CBI wants to conceal the truth by any means necessary. This means the CBI is also involved in the larger conspiracy... According to the CBI report, Sudipto Roy is involved in this. A phone recording of his conversation with Sandip Ghosh was also found, based on which Sandip Ghosh was arrested. Why was Sudipto Roy released when Sandip Ghosh was arrested?" said Dey.

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus.

The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim.