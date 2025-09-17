High Court Orders Congress Party to Remove AI Video Made on PM Modi’s Mother

Patna: The Patna High Court has directed the Congress Party to take down an AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms.

The order was issued by Acting Chief Justice PB Bajantri on Wednesday after the video, posted by the Bihar unit of the Congress on September 10, sparked a political controversy. The 36-second clip, labelled "AI GENERATED," portrays PM Modi dreaming of his late mother, who appears to criticise his political decisions in poll-bound Bihar.

The BJP and its NDA allies have strongly condemned the video, calling it “shameful” and “disrespectful.” They allege that the Congress is using such tactics to attack the Prime Minister ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Following a complaint by Sanket Gupta, Convenor of the BJP Delhi Election Cell, the Delhi Police registered a case against the Congress and its IT cell on September 13. The complaint, filed at North Avenue Police Station, describes the video as defamatory and offensive to the dignity of PM Modi’s mother and to the institution of motherhood.

In response, the Congress Party stated that the video was not meant to disrespect the Prime Minister or his late mother and claimed it was a political satire.

This incident marks the second controversy involving PM Modi and his mother in recent weeks. During the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' rally in Darbhanga on August 27, slogans containing expletives directed at both PM Modi and Heeraben Modi were allegedly shouted.