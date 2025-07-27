High-Profile Rave Party Busted in Pune's Kharadi; 7 Detained, Including Ex-Maharashtra Minister's Son-in-Law

Pune: A high profile rave party busted by police in Pune's Kharadi area on Saturday night. Seven people have been detained in the raid.

Pune police conducted raid at a luxury flat in Kharadi area of Pune. Police seized ganja, liquor & hookah from the rave party. Police raided the party around 3:30 AM.

Five men and two women taken into custody during the raid. Among seven detained Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of ex-MLA Eknath Khadse.