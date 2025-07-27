High-Profile Rave Party Busted in Pune's Kharadi; 7 Detained, Including Ex-Maharashtra Minister's Son-in-Law

Updated 27 July 2025 at 17:53 IST
Pune: A high profile rave party busted by police in Pune's Kharadi area on Saturday night. Seven people have been detained in the raid.
Pune police conducted raid at a luxury flat in Kharadi area of Pune. Police seized ganja, liquor & hookah from the rave party. Police raided the party around 3:30 AM.
Five men and two women taken into custody during the raid. Among seven detained Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of ex-MLA Eknath Khadse.
There were three women who reportedly fled the scene. Police has filed FIR under NDPS Act and further investigation is underway.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 27 July 2025 at 17:26 IST