'High Turnout Reflects Pro-Incumbency, Identity Assertion': Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the unusually high voter turnout in the state signals a strong “pro-incumbency wave” and reflects a deeper assertion of identity among indigenous Assamese communities

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Sarma pointed out a significant shift in voting patterns across the state

“Earlier, immigrant Muslim-dominated riverine areas recorded turnout levels of 65–95%. But this time, we are seeing equally high participation from indigenous Assamese areas and even Barak Valley. In some centres, turnout has touched 95%,” he said.

According to Sarma, this surge in participation is a decisive indicator of the direction in which the election results may go

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“The additional votes have not come from areas where saturation had already been achieved. The increase is from indigenous Assamese regions. That clearly signals the possible outcome,” he added.

“More Than Politics — A Fight for Identity”

“People are not voting for Himanta Biswa Sarma or any individual. They are voting for themselves — for their survival, their identity, and their future in Assam,” he said.

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He described the high turnout as a “democratic response” to long-standing concerns among Assamese people. “This is a tribute to the Assamese people. They are fighting back — not with arms, but through democratic means.”

“We did not raise infiltration in our speeches. We focused on our work — what we have done and what we will do. The manifesto mentions action, and the Home Minister also spoke about it, but the campaign remained positive.”

“There were no major complaints, no Model Code of Conduct violations. Candidates from both sides even campaigned together in some places. The atmosphere was calm and respectful.”

High Turnout Not Anti-Incumbency, Says CM