Himachal becomes first state to standardise global norms on apple packaging

Boost for Apple Economy: Apple growers of hill state say long-pending demand fulfilled, expect capping at 20 kg per carton to boost to fruit’s quality

Doing away with the practice of filling apple cartons beyond capacity, the Himachal Pradesh government has made it mandatory for the apple growers of the hill state to use carton sizes that is similar to the universal size of 20 kilograms per box. The state government issued a notification on Wednesday.

Besides, during the apple season last year, the Himachal Pradesh government had implemented the decision to sell apples by weight and not in packaged boxes.

The proposal to use only universal cartons was to be made from the current apple growing season.

Apple growers welcome

Speaking with Republic Business, Harish Chauhan, Convenor of Sanyukt Kisan Manch, Himachal Pradesh, an amalgamation of 27 fruit grower and agriculturist organisations said it was a long-pending demand of the apple growers of the state that government sets an upper limit for packaging of apples.



“Earlier as many as 30-40 kg of apples used to be stuffed in a single box. This practice was counterproductive for the shelf life of apples and did not fetch good prices,” added Chauhan.

Chauhan, an apple grower himself added that Himachal apple exported to Nepal and Bangladesh will get a boost. During his budget speech in February, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that carton size accepted universally will be introduced for apple packaging in the state for this season. The apple season in commences in July in the state.

New packing policy

As per the new policy, the apples have been graded into six categories - extra large, large, medium, small, extra small and pittu, and the number of apples and size has been clearly mentioned and the maximum ceiling for RSC (Regular Slotted Container)/CFB (Corrugated Fiber Board) /universal carton would be 20 kg.

The size of an extra large apple has been put between 221-280 grams and the number of apples in the carton would be 80 while the size of an apple in the pittu (smallest) category is between 90-110 grams and the number of apples in the carton would be 200.

Earlier, the Arhtiyas and commission agents were accepting apples in boxes and the total weight was between 30 to 35 kg and growers suffered losses. The government had implemented the decision to sell apples by weight in the teeth of opposition by Arhtiyas and commission agents and even took punitive action against the defaulters.



